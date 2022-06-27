Advertisement

Highway rest area closed for rebuilding

By Sarah Sager
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A rest area along a main highway closed Monday so a new facility can be built.

The rest area is located on U.S. 33 westbound in Meigs County.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the current facility is 264 square feet. The new building will be 3, 693 square feet and will include indoor vending, a family restroom, larger restroom capacity, and an outside covered porch and picnic area.

The new facility, expected to be complete in April of 2023, will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to the release, it will feature ADA-compliant sidewalks from the truck to car parking areas, main entry ramps, restroom stalls, and main door openers.

The U.S. 33 eastbound rest area in Meigs County will remain open during construction of the new westbound facility.

