Man arrested in eastern Ky. shooting

Shooting investigation
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital during the weekend, Kentucky State Police say.

Troopers said the shooting happened Saturday along State 194 E in the Freeburn area.

James Lester, 32, who’s from Virginia, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

