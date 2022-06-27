Advertisement

Man convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault sentenced

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man from Portsmouth, Ohio has been sentenced in connection to a case involving kidnapping, sexual assault, and possession of contraband that occurred in Greenup County, Kentucky.

According to the testimony at his trial, on July 10, 2020, and the early hours of July 11, 2020, Charles Glorioso, 53, and Nathan Welch kidnapped a woman at knifepoint.

Officials say the victim was driving the two in her vehicle, from Portsmouth, into Greenup County, Kentucky.

There, the victim testified, both men physically and sexually assaulted her, until she was allowed to leave and walked back across the river following the attack.

The incident was reported to police and she was transported to the hospital for treatment of multiple injuries sustained during the assault, officials reported.

An investigation uncovered the victim’s abandoned vehicle, her belt, shoe, as well as the knife used during the kidnapping and assault near where the assault took place in Greenup County.

In addition to that conviction, Glorioso had pleaded guilty previously to two counts of possession of contraband while incarcerated.

Glorioso was convicted in March 2022.  Welch was convicted for his role in December 2021.  Welch was sentenced in March 2022, to 384 months and three years of supervised release.

Under federal law, Glorioso must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.  Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

