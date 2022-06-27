Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Court gavel
Court gavel(KTVF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for having child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Curtis Ray Pelfrey, 36, also must serve 15 years of supervised release.

Investigators say Pelfrey used a file sharing program to download and share several photos and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. They say the activity had been going on since 2014.

West Virginia State Police and the FBI were among agencies involved with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
Troopers say the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified...
Six victims identified in deadly helicopter crash
Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital
Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown who is wanted for murder was spotted near the...
Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground
Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams
MetroHealth helps WWII hero return home from Cleveland

Latest News

Meth bust leads to arrest of Ironton man
Meth bust leads to arrest of Ironton man
Police investigate shooting in West Huntington
Police investigate shooting in West Huntington
Man convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault sentenced
Huntington shooting | West 22nd Street
Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting