Man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for having child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Curtis Ray Pelfrey, 36, also must serve 15 years of supervised release.

Investigators say Pelfrey used a file sharing program to download and share several photos and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. They say the activity had been going on since 2014.

West Virginia State Police and the FBI were among agencies involved with the investigation.

