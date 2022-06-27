Advertisement

Mystery rocket crashes into moon, leaving a double crater

A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is trying to figure out where the rocket that crashed on the moon came from.

NASA says astronomers noticed the rocket on a collision course with the moon last year. It crashed March 4 and left a double crater.

At least 37 NASA rocket bodies have created “spacecraft impacts” on the moon, according to 2016 data from Arizona State University. This is the first time, however, that a rocket caused two craters on the moon.

NASA says two large masses on each end of the rocket may have caused the two craters.

So far, no country has taken responsibility for the rocket.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
Troopers say the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified...
Six victims identified in deadly helicopter crash
Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown who is wanted for murder was spotted near the...
Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
In Charleston, Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is still open but no longer performing...
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

Latest News

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday. He...
Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
Ohio Department of Transportation logo.
Highway rest area closed for rebuilding
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights