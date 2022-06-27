Advertisement

Perfect summer weather

Summer heat takes a break
Summer sun
Summer sun(WHSV)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of June has featured more than 10 days of 90 degree heat. So pools, soccer pitches and festival grounds have basked in the sun but at times sweltered in the early season heat. That makes the break in the heat to start this week all the more welcomed as the scorched earth pattern takes a breather.

That breather will last one more day with Tuesday’s high only near 80 again. While patchy dense fog starts the day skies will trend mostly sunny with a smearing of milky clouds not enough to detract from a nearly perfect summer day. Meanwhile overnight lows are dipping into the 50s these days as cool Canadian air helps us save on our home cooling costs.

By Wednesday a wind shift to the south will help push warmer, muggier air our way. Highs then will top out just shy of 90. Then speaking of 90, it returns to the forecast Thursday and Friday as we open the Sternwheel Regatta in Charleston.

Looking ahead to the Independence Day weekend, hazy and hot air will be in control with the humidity helping to foster clouds formation and the risk of thunderstorms. Weekend highs will be mainly in the 80s.

