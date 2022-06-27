Advertisement

Sheriff: Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital

The sheriff says it was an accidental shooting by another minor, who was friends with the 16 year old boy.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A 16 year old boy is dead after being shot Sunday.

That’s according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Miller says they got the call around noon Sunday for a shooting around the area of Woodschool Road in Gallipolis Ferry.

The boy’s father, Robert Henry, confirms to WSAZ his son, Ayden Henry, is the victim.

The sheriff says it was an accidental shooting by another minor, who was friends with the 16 year old boy.

Miller says the boy was shot in the lower abdomen and died in a helicopter on the way to the hospital.

He was being taken to the hospital by a helicopter because the area was too hilly.

As of now, no criminal charges are being filed.

The other minor went home with their family.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

