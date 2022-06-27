Advertisement

Victim taken to hospital after shooting

Shots were reported near West 22nd Street, according to Huntington Police.
Shots were reported near West 22nd Street, according to Huntington Police.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting Monday afternoon.



Huntington’s Police Chief reports one person has been transported to the hospital.

Further details have not been released.

