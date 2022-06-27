Victim taken to hospital after shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting Monday afternoon.

Shots were reported near West 22nd Street, according to Huntington Police.

Huntington’s Police Chief reports one person has been transported to the hospital.

Further details have not been released.

