Willie Nelson concert announced in Ashland

Willie Nelson to play on the Riverfront in Ashland in August.(Paramount Arts Center Facebook page)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Paramount Arts Center announced Monday singer Willie Nelson is set to play on the Ashland Riverfront in August.

According to the Paramount Arts Center’s Facebook page, Willie Nelson & Family LIVE on the Ashland Riverfront is set for August 2, 2022.

The fan club presale begins Tuesday at noon.

Public ticket sales will happen on Thursday June 30, 2022 at noon.

UPDATE | Willie Nelson cancels Huntington concert

Nelson canceled a concert in Huntington in 2019 due to breathing issues.

