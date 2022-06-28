Advertisement

Congresswoman calls for legislation allowing Woody Williams to lie in state

Medal of Honor recipient former Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams speaks to young Marines (Source: www.army.mil)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Congresswoman from West Virginia Carol Miller (R-WV) has renewed calls to pass legislation allowing WWII Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Miller posted a statement on Twitter Tuesday following an announcement from the Woody Williams Family and Foundation that the American hero and West Virginia native has been hospitalized.

Miller tweeted, “Woody Williams is a dear friend, proud West Virginian, & national hero. My prayers are with him & his family during this time. I am once again calling on Speaker Pelosi to pass my legislation allowing the last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol.

“At this time, Woody is not accepting visitors and his family appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. As he lives out his last days, we welcome and appreciate any additional prayers lifted up on behalf of Woody and his family,” said the Woody Williams Family and Foundation in a statement.

Woody Williams, who turned 98 on October 2, fought in World War II with the Marine Corps as a flamethrower at the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. His heroic actions there were later honored as he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman.

Family of Woody Williams asks for prayers ‘as he lives out his last days’

