Girls soccer at Barboursville Park

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The US Eastern Regional Youth Soccer championships are up for grabs this week as more than 100 girls teams aged 12 thru 17 teams from 12 states converge on local pitches in a blowout event. Barboursville City Park and the Shawnee Sports Complex in Kanawha County are serving as the host sites. This past weekend, Tony walked the Barboursville grounds to see how the girls do it.

