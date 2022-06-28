Advertisement

Gov. Dewine signs bill to establish Appalachian Community Grant Program

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377 into law. Part of this bill will establish a $500 million grant program to help benefit Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.

“As I stated during my State of the State address, this is Appalachia’s time,” DeWine said. “With this investment, we will be securing a better future for this region.”

Local governments will be able to apply for for funding to help with a wide range of projects. The grant program aims to help local governments in Appalachia with projects that address infrastructure, downtown development, health care, schools, workforce development and more.

“We have stepped up in a big way for Appalachia,” Governor DeWine said. “Our investments in this region to date have included water infrastructure, broadband, and other efforts to help get these counties on even footing. And now, thanks to the help of the Ohio General Assembly, we will do more.”

WSAZ spoke with DeWine after signing the bill. He stressed the importance of rural broadband in Southeast Ohio and says this money could go a long way in helping the region have more access to internet service.

“I think you’re going to see more growth in our Appalachian counties. I think you are going to see our Appalachian counties come back in many, many respects, and it’s a great time to be an Ohioan. It’s a great time to live in Appalachia, to start a business, to grow a business, to really start a family in Ohio. This is really our time in history,” said Governor DeWine.

