Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office warning of jury duty scheme

Deputies are warning of a new "jury duty" scheme making the rounds.
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a scheme that has been circulating throughout the county. Deputies say they have been made aware of several citizens receiving phone calls from a person who identified himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney claiming that the recipient had missed jury duty.

They were then asked to pay a fine to avoid jail time.

This caller is using names of actual KSCO deputies and prosecuting attorneys. The person is reportedly calling from 304-355-0078. The call has also shown up on caller IDs with the name “Joseph Mauler”.

They want to remind people that the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Kanawha County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney will never call you asking you to pay money over the telephone, and they will never ask you to withdraw your money and transfer it to any other accounts, gift cards, or credit cards.

If you receive a call like this one, you’re asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0200.

