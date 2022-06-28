Advertisement

Lawrence County’s largest seizure of meth leads to arrest of Ironton man

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man from Ironton was arrested Friday in what investigators say involved the largest amount of methamphetamine seized in the history of Lawrence County.

According to Prosecutor Brigham Anderson, suspect Andrew McClain, 34, was arrested after investigators found nearly three pounds of meth, as well as drug paraphernalia, digital scales, packaging materials and cash.

“We had a pretty good investigation and a pretty good case built before we ever went back with a search warrant,” said David Marcum who is the Chief Investigator for the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office. “We had made several controlled purchases of methamphetamine there at the residence from Andrew McClain. Pursuant to that, we were able to obtain the search warrant and then went back and executed that search warrant on Friday.”

The search took place at a home in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Ironton. It involved officers with the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force, who were assisted by the Ironton Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Lawrence County EMS.

“We had a good idea that we were going to get maybe a pound or so. When we found three pounds, it was really shocking to us but we were really pleased with the seizure. It’s not very often that we get three pounds of a large amount such as that,” said Marcum.

The prosecutor’s office said McClain’s arrest followed months of investigation by the Task Force, as well as the Ironton Police Department and the Coal Grove Police Department.

