One of the largest LEGO fan events returns to Charleston, W.Va.

BrickUniverse will open at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 16-17.(BrickUniverse live)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the largest LEGO fan events is returning to Charleston, West Virginia after a sold-out first year in 2021.

BrickUniverse will open at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 16-17, with thousands of people expected to experience over 50,000 square feet of LEGO fun.

Founded by LEGO-lover Greyson Beights in 2015 when he was 14 years old, BrickUniverse allows families to enjoy creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy.

“BrickUniverse was started to inspire creativity and learning, all through LEGO bricks,” says BrickUniverse Organizer Greyson Beights. “LEGO is a toy, but it is also so much more. It can be used to teach science, technology, math, engineering, history, art and BrickUniverse lets attendees experience all of that.”

In addition to seeing top LEGO builders showcase their creations, participate in building and share their techniques, fans can:

● See life-size LEGO models

● Express your creativity at the hands-on build zones

● Shop Hard-to-Find LEGO merchandise

● Meet a LEGO Master from the hit TV show

● See the World built in LEGO bricks

● Meet real-life professional LEGO artists

For tickets >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

