Pedestrian hit, killed in Kanawha County

Emergency crews are blocking a portion of Lee Street in Charleston following the deadly incident.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning, according to 911 dispatchers.

Emergency crews are blocking a portion of Lee Street in Charleston following the deadly incident.

Charleston Police confirms the victim was a woman.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

fwf
