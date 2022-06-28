Pedestrian hit, killed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning, according to 911 dispatchers.

Emergency crews are blocking a portion of Lee Street in Charleston following the deadly incident.

Charleston Police confirms the victim was a woman.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

