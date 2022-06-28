Advertisement

Sheetz helping lower pain at the pump

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.(MGN)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheetz is hoping to help eliminate some of your financial strain this holiday weekend.

Effective immediately, Sheetz is reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. This is a limited time offer that will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles. E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. If you’re not sure, check your owner’s manual.

