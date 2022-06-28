Advertisement

Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college

Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things precious to them to help send their older brother to college. (Source: WCCO, LEWIS FAMILY, CNN)
By Reg Chapman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things that are special to them to help send their older brother to college.

“Our brother has to go to college in Louisiana and it’s real expensive,” Tyi Lewis’ sister Stefani Lewis said. “It’s more expensive than you think.”

Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise extra money to get Tyi to school.

Tyi graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School and has been accepted to study computer science at Xavier University.

“It was the best option I had,” Tyi said, adding that it’s one of the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He’s grateful for the help from his little sisters to pay his way.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they care,” Tyi said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital
Shots were reported near West 22nd Street, according to Huntington Police.
UPDATE: Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Drowning of 2 boys in pool was ‘heartbreaking and terrible accident,’ police say
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash

Latest News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Kanawha County
Family of Woody Williams asks for prayers ‘as he lives out his last days’
The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation