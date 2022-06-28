Advertisement

Slow build of heat into holiday weekend

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A partial afternoon cloud cover and a pleasant north breeze conspired to keep temperatures on the cozy side on Tuesday. With humidity levels in check, only the high cloud cover acted against a Top 10 day. As those clouds thin overnight a pretty red sky sunrise will greet the first light of Wednesday.

Wednesday will warm smartly after patchy fog burns away as sunshine takes hold on a wall to wall basis. Highs will be hot again in the mid-80s.

Ninety degrees is back in the forecast by week’s end as a stiffening southwest breeze helps pump humidity levels up again. With the increase late week heat will come the risk of thunder again.

Thursday looks hot and humid with no rain then starting Friday through Independence Day the haze, heat and humidity tandem will act to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. While it is not possible to say when and where it will rain until cells form, the reality is most of the holiday weekend will be good for outdoor plans.

So among the weekend events worth a shout out, the River Recreation Festival in Gallipolis, the Sternwheel Regatta in Charleston, Fourth of July parades in Ripley and Hamlin and Summer Motion in Ashland. Weekend highs will be hot and muggy feeling like 90.

First Warning Forecast