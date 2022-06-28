Advertisement

Troopers: Crashed car over embankment was stolen

Lawrence County Dispatchers got a call a little before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Lawrence County Dispatchers got a call a little before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a car was found over an embankment along County Road 120 North in South Point Tuesday morning.

Lawrence County Dispatchers got a call a little before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday from someone who was on their way to work.

The caller said there were tire marks on the road and a car possibly went over the embankment into a ditch.

When EMS got on the scene, they said they didn’t see anyone around the area where the car crashed.

A wrecker was called to remove the car.

Troopers on scene say the vehicle is a 2003 Honda Pilot and it was reported stolen on Saturday from Huntington, W.Va.

Firefighters with the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department searched the area with a thermal camera after the SUV was removed from the ditch, but did not find anyone in the area either.

The road was closed for a couple of hours, but is now back open.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital
Shots were reported near West 22nd Street, according to Huntington Police.
UPDATE: Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Drowning of 2 boys in pool was ‘heartbreaking and terrible accident,’ police say
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash

Latest News

Journey through Parenthood
Journey Through Parenthood | How to talk to your kids about addiction
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 28th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 28th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz helping lower pain at the pump