Troopers: Crashed car over embankment was stolen

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a car was found over an embankment along County Road 120 North in South Point Tuesday morning.

Lawrence County Dispatchers got a call a little before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday from someone who was on their way to work.

The caller said there were tire marks on the road and a car possibly went over the embankment into a ditch.

When EMS got on the scene, they said they didn’t see anyone around the area where the car crashed.

A wrecker was called to remove the car.

Troopers on scene say the vehicle is a 2003 Honda Pilot and it was reported stolen on Saturday from Huntington, W.Va.

Firefighters with the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department searched the area with a thermal camera after the SUV was removed from the ditch, but did not find anyone in the area either.

The road was closed for a couple of hours, but is now back open.

