WV school clothing allowance applications open in July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance will begin accepting School Clothing Allowance applications on July 1, 2022.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.

The following groups will automatically receive School Clothing Allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance

Parents or guardians of children in foster care

Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level

Families who received School Clothing Allowance in 2021 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a School Clothing Allowance application by U.S. Mail in late June.

Others may be eligible for School Clothing Allowance benefits based on the income limits by household size as listed below. Verification of income for July must be submitted with the application.

Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org or request a paper application be mailed by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212.

Applications must be received by July 31, 2022.

For more information, click here or call DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.