Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl

OHIO (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 2-week-old girl who’s missing from Mansfield, Ohio, according to the Ohio Amber Alert page.

Investigators say they’re looking for Mandy Jaynes, 38, who’s believed to be driving a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Ohio plates JBJ9577.

Jaynes is described as having blond hair and green eyes. She’s 5 feet 2 and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-262-3764 or their local 911 agency.

