Cabell County assessors discuss property assessment reporting after flash flooding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The cleanup continues for many after flash flooding on May 6 left parts of Huntington underwater.

Nearly two months later, Cabell County assessors held a meeting Tuesday night to answer questions about how flood damage will impact property assessments.

“If you have a $100,000 house and you have $75,000 worth of damage, it it’s obviously not worth $100,000 anymore, so we need to lower those assessments so we need them to report to us,” said Irv Johnson, a Cabell County assessor.

Mary Madsen is one of many still not back in her North Boulevard West home.

“I’ve been living somewhere else since the 7th. I spent 12 nights in a hotel and now I live in a furnished apartment,” Madsen said.

Eighteen inches of water flooded her home, leaving behind thousands of dollars worth of damage. She has flood insurance, but it’s not covering all the costs.

“If you throw the furniture in there you’re inching up to close to $100,000,” she said.

By July 1, the assessor’s office has to report what every house in the county is worth at market value.

What we’re not, we’re not FEMA, we’re not insurance adjusters, we’re not hydrologists, we’re not Kinetic Park developers, we’re not a lot of things,” Johnson said.

When you report flood damage to the assessor’s office, appraisers will have the information needed to reassess your property for the 2023 tax year.

In July, people will receive a tax bill based on last year’s assessment.

“That will be frustrating to people who’ve had so much damage to their homes that in a few weeks they’re going to get a tax bill for the full amount, so we need to explain that process full amount this year and then we can lower it for 2023,” Johnson said.

He said starting Wednesday, people can report their property damages online on their website cabellassessor.com and select “Flood Reporting”.

People will need to include documentation including pictures, estimates from contractors, etc.

If repairs are already completed and the home is back to how it was before the flooding, Johnson says you do not have to report to them.

Once repairs are made, Johnson says you should report to them again because state code says if you improve your home more than $5,000 you should report it.

Johnson says only report true property damage. This does not include items such as cars, appliances, furniture, clothing, fences, etc.

Items you should include are drywall, structural damage, flooring, HVAC systems, hot water tanks, duct work, etc.

Another meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at Ritter Park shelter 1 if you have questions.

You can also call the dedicated phone line for this project at the assessor’s office at 304-972-2285.

Johnson says he will personally follow up with you.

