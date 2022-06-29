Charleston police and firefighters ready for Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta starting Thursday, Charleston’s Police and Fire Departments say they’ve taken steps to make sure everyone will be safe.

There’ll be officers at every corner,” said Tony Hazelett, Investigative Services Bureau Chief for the Charleston Police Department. “If you feel like there’s suspicious behavior, somebody left the backpack or something laying around, just grab an officer. We can investigate that.

Hazelett said every intersection from Capitol to Court streets will have at least two officers.

Capt. David Hodges with the Charleston Fire Department said they’ll have their own crews out, as well.

“We’re gonna have crews, walk teams on the street,” he said. “We’ve got them divided up into different quadrants, so they’ll have their little beat if you would, that they’ll be able to control and be readily available.

With roaming patrols, the various departments will be keeping an eye on everything. This includes activity both by the water and in it.

“Our fire boat which stays in the water all the time, so it’s going to be staffed but in addition to that, we’re gonna have a rudder side of the boat,” Hodges said. “And that’s going to allow them to more rapidly move throughout the crowd to get into the area. Say, for instance, we would have someone that would go overboard or some kind of emergency it would need divers there.”

Hazelett said in addition to Charleston Police and Fire departments, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia Division of Protective Services, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Kanawha County Ambulance, and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will all be helping out.

