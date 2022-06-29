Advertisement

Daughters of American Revolution honor Woody Williams

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution had plans to honor Woody Williams with a medal of honor award this coming Saturday.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Williams, the country's last surviving Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, passed away Wednesday at age 98.

Williams, the country’s last surviving Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, passed away Wednesday at age 98.

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, 98, passes away

According to Marilyn Oppenheimer, who is with the Westmoreland chapter for Daughters of the American Revolution, this medal of honor award is not one to be taken lightly. For someone to receive this award, they have to be someone who has gone above and beyond in their service to America not only during their military service, but afterwards as well.

Woody Williams has done just that.

Oppenheimer says Woody depicts the medal of honor for his service in Iwo Jima, as well as for decades of service during his time at the Veterans Affairs and all of the hours he has dedicated to ensure veterans are taken care of.

Oppenheimer says while their Continental Congress event has always been an amazing time in years past, it won’t be the same this Saturday, as they won’t be able to deliver a deserving award to Woody Williams.

“My heart is broken. It’s not going to be the same, it’s truly not going to be the same. He was someone who meant a lot to the Westmoreland Chapter, to West Virginia, Daughters of American Revolution. Anytime we called upon him he was freely there for us,” Oppenheimer said.

Oppenheimer says on Saturday, Woody will still be remembered and recognized -- as he will live in their hearts forever.

