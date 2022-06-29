Former teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Symmes Valley High School pleaded not guilty Wednesday to voyeurism and tampering with evidence charges.

Russell Martin “Rusty” Webb appeared in Lawrence County Common Pleas court regarding charges that he “trespassed , or otherwise surreptitiously invaded the privacy of another, to spy or eavesdrop upon another” for sexual purposes, according to the indictment. The alleged incident happened Feb. 17, 2022.

The indictment also states that Webb knowingly tampered with or destroyed evidence in connection with the incident.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for Aug. 17. Investigators say a trial date looks likely sometime around October.

Webb is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or the alleged victim’s family. Webb’s attorney says he has made an “early retirement” from Symmes Valley High School.

Webb has a $25,000 recognizance bond.

For previous coverage:

School employee accused of tampering with recording device after sexual invasion of privacy

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.