Hurricane Independence Day celebration
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards joined WSAZ’s Studio 3 Wednesday to discuss the city’s upcoming Independence Day celebration.
The city plans to mark the holiday with a parade, activities for the whole family and of course, fireworks.
The parade lineup will be at 1 p.m. on July 4 just past Hurricane Middle School, at Hurricane Bridge Park.
The parade will begin rolling around 2 p.m. and will end at First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Activities will be held at City Park from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Fireworks are set to take to the sky around 10 p.m.
