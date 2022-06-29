Hurricane Independence Day celebration

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards joined WSAZ’s Studio 3 Wednesday to discuss the city’s upcoming Independence Day celebration.

The city plans to mark the holiday with a parade, activities for the whole family and of course, fireworks.

The parade lineup will be at 1 p.m. on July 4 just past Hurricane Middle School, at Hurricane Bridge Park.

The parade will begin rolling around 2 p.m. and will end at First Baptist Church on Main Street.

Activities will be held at City Park from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Fireworks are set to take to the sky around 10 p.m.

Hurricane, West Virginia (City of Hurricane)

