Advertisement

Hurricane Independence Day celebration

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards joined WSAZ’s Studio 3 Wednesday to discuss the city’s upcoming Independence Day celebration.

The city plans to mark the holiday with a parade, activities for the whole family and of course, fireworks.

The parade lineup will be at 1 p.m. on July 4 just past Hurricane Middle School, at Hurricane Bridge Park.

The parade will begin rolling around 2 p.m. and will end at First Baptist Church on Main Street.

Activities will be held at City Park from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Fireworks are set to take to the sky around 10 p.m.

Hurricane, West Virginia
Hurricane, West Virginia(City of Hurricane)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police and Charleston firefighters respond after a woman is hit and killed by a...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Kanawha County
Family of Woody Williams asks for prayers ‘as he lives out his last days’
Medal of Honor recipient former Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams speaks to young Marines (Source:...
Congresswoman calls for legislation allowing Woody Williams to lie in state
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz helping lower pain at the pump
Lawrence County Dispatchers got a call a little before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Troopers: car found over embankment was stolen

Latest News

Hurricane Independence Day Celebration, July 4
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Charleston Police and Charleston firefighters respond after a woman is hit and killed by a...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Charleston identified by police