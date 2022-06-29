Leaders react to passing of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams passed away early Wednesday morning at the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, according to the Woody Williams Foundation.

Williams, a West Virginia native, was 98 years old.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice responded on Twitter writing, “Woody Williams will go down in history as one of the greatest West Virginians who ever lived, and we salute him for everything he gave to our state and our nation. Pray that, while the weight of this loss is profound, we all will be able to take solace in the fact that Woody’s contributions to our nation inspired generations, cultivated similar bravery, and saved lives.”

The governor says he will also be signing a proclamation to lower all United States and West Virginia flags to half-staff statewide in Williams honor. The proclamation will be issued once the date of his funeral is announced.

Gov. Justice has offered for Williams to lie in state in the Capitol as well as holding a State funeral for Williams at the West Virginia Capitol.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of West Virginia’s revered hero:

“Woody Williams was the embodiment of a true American hero. Americans like Woody answered the call to serve our great nation and their sacrifices allow us to enjoy the freedoms we hold dear. Gayle and I are devastated by the loss of our dear friend who meant so much to so many across our great state and entire nation. We join all West Virginians in praying for Woody’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Last Sunday, I was honored to visit with Woody one last time. We called VA Secretary Denis McDonough so he could thank Woody directly for his unparalleled service to our nation. In true Woody fashion, he wanted to discuss the importance of completing the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar – his most recent Veterans project – to ensure that the families of our fallen soldiers and Veterans have a safe place to lay their loved ones to rest, protected from the weather throughout the year. I am determined to carry on the legacy of my dear friend by getting the shelter built.

“Woody was a tireless advocate for all Veterans and their family members. Over the years, my staff and I worked with Woody on too many issues to name, including for Gold Star Families, improving our Veterans hospitals and healthcare, and recognizing the contributions of our servicemembers. I will miss riding with Woody during our annual motorcycle ride for Gold Star Families; he was always my wingman. One of my most cherished memories with Woody is traveling to California and Virginia with him when his ship was commissioned and christened. During those moments, Woody showed the world the true nature of being a West Virginian with his humility and grace. As the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Woody represented the last of the Greatest Generation. With the passing of Woody, their legacies and honor are laid to rest.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement on the death of West Virginia native, Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

“West Virginia lost one of its proudest sons today, and the United States lost a true hero. I am so sad to learn that my friend Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, passed away at the age of 98. Woody embodied exactly what the Greatest Generation was all about: Service to country above self. Not only are his acts of valor on the battlefield well-documented, but the lives he touched in the years since serving had a lasting impact on every person he met. He inspired many to love their country, enter the service, and reminded everyone why our ‘nation under God’ is the greatest on earth. One of the best West Virginians we’ve ever known is now gone, but his lifetime of service and incredible legacy will be with us forever.”

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) wrote the following on Twitter Wednesday:

“Today, we have lost an American hero. Woody Williams embodied the ‘Greatest Generation.’ The Americans who volunteered to fight for their country. As a Medal of Honor recipient, he never quit helping his country and those who served. Woody is a hero in every sense of the word. I am grateful to have called him my friend. Woody will be sorely missed, but his legacy of service, dedication, and patriotism will live on through the countless lives he’s touched. May God be with his family during this time, & may we never forget the unyielding commitment Woody had for the United States of America. God bless Woody Williams.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin issued the following statement after learning of the passing of Woody Williams:

“We are saddened by the passing of Medal of Honor Recipient and World War II Veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams – a true American hero. He has been an inspiration to me, personally, and to many across our state and our nation. Woody Williams has been instrumental in supporting West Virginia’s military members and families – especially through his work for Gold Star Families. He leaves behind a legacy of service and will certainly be missed.”

Rep. David McKinley wrote the following on Twitter Wednesday:

“The loss of Woody Williams is felt not only in West Virginia, but across the nation. Woody was the best of us. A hero at Iwo Jima, he was an icon to veterans across the nation and became their voice on matters before Congress and in state houses. Our nation mourns his passing.”

