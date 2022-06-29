Advertisement

Memorial services announced for Woody Williams

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Details surrounding funeral and memorial services for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams has been released by Beard Mortuary.

A procession will leave Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. from Beard Mortuary in Huntington, West Virginia.

The procession will end at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. Williams will lie in state inside the Capitol rotunda to allow the public to pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitation will continue Sunday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A memorial service in honor of Williams is planned for Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

Williams passed away Wednesday morning just after 3 a.m. at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. which bears his name.

Burial is undetermined and will be private for family.

