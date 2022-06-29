Advertisement

Milton/Ona wins 11-12 All Star Tournament

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Milton/Ona Little League is celebrating in a big way after beating Ceredo-Kenova in the District 1 11-12 year old All-Star Tournament.

C-K took the early lead 2-1, but in the 3rd inning Milton/Ona took the lead when Evan Yeager drove in Logan Shull to tie the game at 2.

Later Ayden Spence lined an rbi to right field that scored Mason Wooten to give them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Brooks Davis drove in Spence in the same inning to stretch the advantage to 4-2.

Milton/Ona now advances to the West Virginia State Little League Tournament.

