Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed in Charleston identified by police

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department has released the identity of a woman hit and killed Tuesday by a vehicle.

Edra Lou Johnson, 67, of Charleston was hit in the 200 block of Lee Street East near the intersection of Clendenin Street.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the deadly incident.

According to Charleston Police, charges against the driver involved are pending.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police and Charleston firefighters respond after a woman is hit and killed by a...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Kanawha County
Family of Woody Williams asks for prayers ‘as he lives out his last days’
Medal of Honor recipient former Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams speaks to young Marines (Source:...
Congresswoman calls for legislation allowing Woody Williams to lie in state
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz helping lower pain at the pump
Lawrence County Dispatchers got a call a little before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Troopers: car found over embankment was stolen

Latest News

Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home