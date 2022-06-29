Pedestrian hit, killed in Charleston identified by police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department has released the identity of a woman hit and killed Tuesday by a vehicle.

Edra Lou Johnson, 67, of Charleston was hit in the 200 block of Lee Street East near the intersection of Clendenin Street.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the deadly incident.

According to Charleston Police, charges against the driver involved are pending.

