Advertisement

War hero, Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams honored with procession

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A solemn procession was held Wednesday for war hero and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Williams, 98, died early Wednesday morning at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, passes away

The Woody Williams Foundation wrote Wednesday, “at 3:15 a.m., Hershel Woodrow Williams, affectionately known by many as Woody, went home to be with the Lord. Woody peacefully joined his beloved wife Ruby while surrounded by his family at the VA Medical Center which bears his name.”

A procession was held Wednesday morning as Williams body was taken from the VA medical center to Beard Mortuary.

The body of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is taken from the Hershel "Woody"...
The body of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is taken from the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center to Beard Mortuary Wednesday, June 29.(WSAZ)
The body of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is taken from the Hershel "Woody"...
The body of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is taken from the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center to Beard Mortuary Wednesday, June 29.(WSAZ)
The body of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is taken from the Hershel "Woody"...
The body of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is taken from the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center to Beard Mortuary Wednesday, June 29.(WSAZ)
The body of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is taken from the Hershel "Woody"...
The body of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is taken from the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center to Beard Mortuary Wednesday, June 29.(WSAZ)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will be signing a proclamation to lower all United States and West Virginia flags to half-staff statewide in Williams honor. The proclamation will be issued once the date of his funeral is announced.

Gov. Justice has offered for Williams to lie in state in the Capitol as well as holding a State funeral for Williams at the West Virginia Capitol.

Leaders react to passing of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police and Charleston firefighters respond after a woman is hit and killed by a...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Kanawha County
Family of Woody Williams asks for prayers ‘as he lives out his last days’
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz helping lower pain at the pump
Lawrence County Dispatchers got a call a little before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Troopers: car found over embankment was stolen
Medal of Honor recipient former Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams speaks to young Marines (Source:...
Congresswoman calls for legislation allowing Woody Williams to lie in state

Latest News

War hero, Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams honored with procession
LOSING A HERO | Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams passes away
Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams passes away
Leaders react to passing of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, passes away
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams passes away