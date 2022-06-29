WSAZ interviews Woody Williams during final public appearance

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hershel “Woody” Williams’s last known public appearance was on Memorial Day during Huntington’s annual event at the Memorial Arch.

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, 98, passes away

WSAZ’s Emily Bennett was able to sit down and talk with Williams, one of the last reporters to have the honor of interviewing him, discussing what Memorial Day meant to him.

Williams didn’t show his age of 98 during the event, talking to people and snapping pictures -- even in the sweltering heat.

Williams looked out over the crowd of people that came, telling WSAZ coming to events like that one, gives him hope.

“I’ve been at this probably 25-30 times, but I believe today we had more honor wreaths than we’ve ever had before and that’s encouraging,” he said. “The day I was born almost 99 years ago, I was born free because others had sacrificed to make it so, and we must never forget that”

While the interview was just six minutes, he told WSAZ he didn’t want the day to be about him, but he stared off into the distance and got emotional talking about the feelings the day brought.

He spoke about his brothers and sisters he fought with side by side who weren’t as lucky as him to make it back home.

“I think of them often, but on this day it has a deeper meaning because when someone gives their life to protect you, they can’t give any more than that,” Williams said.

Emily asked Williams about what went through his mind during the playing of TAPS, and he said it always made chills go up and down his spine.

“It’s not for those who are living. It’s for those who gave,” he said.

Those are words we can remember as we’ll hear TAPS played in the coming days at his funeral, honoring the man who gave so much for this country, but always paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

