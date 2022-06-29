W.Va. lawmakers honor legacy of Woody Williams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In his later years, Woody Williams spent his time making efforts to honor those who did not make it home from war.

The Woody Williams Foundation has helped get more than 100 Gold Star Veteran memorials up in all 50 states, honoring the families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice to the United States.

Williams spent West Virginia Day last year at the dedication for one of those memorials on the West Virginia statehouse grounds.

At the time, he said he hoped all visitors to the statehouse learned a lesson from the Gold Star Memorial.

“The gift of freedom requires sacrifice, requires diligence or we will lose it,” Williams said in 2021.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said it is Williams’ constant dedication to veterans and fallen heroes that will be live on in history.

“Woody is an exemplary West Virginian and you can’t say enough great things about him,” Morrisey said Wednesday. “God broke the mold when he made Woody because he is just all things you hope for a West Virginian and American.”

House Delegate Daniel Linville said he felt privileged to have a special bond with Williams, being one of the first to hear of his passing.

“Honestly I couldn’t sleep last night and I couldn’t figure out why,” he recalled. “The family contacted me after 3 o’clock this morning, obviously, very sad to hear that and he’s in a better place, a good man of faith and our loss is heaven’s gain.”

Linville said he met Williams at the Milton Rotary Club and felt “lucky” Williams took a liking to him.

He said he last saw Williams two weeks ago when he needed help setting up Zoom meetings with organizations to get Gold Star families and other first responders honored.

“Woody spent a lot of his life working to serve others and more time serving Gold Star families,” Linville said. “He would always say ‘the cause is greater than I’ and I would encourage people to continue to honor them and similarly, [Woody’s] family shared him for 98 years and we should honor and comfort them in his time.”

