Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Returns

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Launched more than 50 years ago in West Virginia’s capital city, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is set to make a big return this weekend.

From June 30 through July 4, Haddad Riverfront Park will turn into a playground for children and adults alike -- with an array of entertainment and events.

Festival organizers have announced that country music singer-songwriter Martina McBride will headline the evening July 2 and 80s music superstar Rick Springfield will take the main stage Sunday, July 3.

