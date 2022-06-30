Deputies investigate shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night in the Tornado area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. from the 3800 block of Smith Creek Road. Deputies on the scene say they don’t believe the shooting happened at that location.

One person, a male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

There have been no arrests at this time.

