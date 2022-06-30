Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vending machine at Walmart

Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.
Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.(City of Morristown)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (Gray News) – Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a kitten that was stuck inside a vending machine at a Walmart.

The Morristown Fire Department received a call from a Walmart worker named Lindsey about a kitten stuck in a Pepsi machine Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters could hear the kitten crying but could not see it. Crews unplugged the machine and removed its back cover, but still couldn’t see the kitten.

They eventually found another opening where they could see the kitten and were able to coax it out.

Lindsey is adopting the kitten. Firefighters joked that she should name it Pepsi.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl
Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl
American hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away Wednesday at the Hershel 'Woody' Williams VA...
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, 98, passes away
Charleston Police and Charleston firefighters respond after a woman is hit and killed by a...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Charleston identified by police
Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting in the Tornado area that sent one...
Deputies investigate shooting in Kanawha County
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism

Latest News

A commercial pilot helped a young passenger when she lost her tooth on a flight.
‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for young passenger who lost tooth on flight
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
FILE - Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his...
Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
The FBI has added Ruja Ignatova to its list of the Ten Most Wanted fugitives.
FBI adds ‘CryptoQueen’ to Ten Most Wanted list, offers $100K reward