Fireworks shows to light up July 4 weekend

(WSAZ) - With the Independence Day holiday comes cookouts, visits to the pool and, of course, fireworks displays.

Following are some of the displays throughout our region during the long holiday weekend:

WEST VIRGINIA

- Friday, July 1: 10 p.m., Dawg Dazzle, downtown Huntington near the riverfront

- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., City of Hurricane display near Hurricane Middle School

- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., Buffalo High School in Putnam County

- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., Village of Barboursville, 6501 Farmdale Road

- Monday, July 4: 9:30 p.m., City of Charleston, Haddad Riverfront Park

KENTUCKY

- Monday, July 4: 10:15 p.m., City of Ashland, Summer Motion, downtown riverfront

- Saturday, July 2: 10 p.m., City of Louisa, Main Street Park

