Fireworks shows to light up July 4 weekend
(WSAZ) - With the Independence Day holiday comes cookouts, visits to the pool and, of course, fireworks displays.
Following are some of the displays throughout our region during the long holiday weekend:
WEST VIRGINIA
- Friday, July 1: 10 p.m., Dawg Dazzle, downtown Huntington near the riverfront
- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., City of Hurricane display near Hurricane Middle School
- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., Buffalo High School in Putnam County
- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., Village of Barboursville, 6501 Farmdale Road
- Monday, July 4: 9:30 p.m., City of Charleston, Haddad Riverfront Park
KENTUCKY
- Monday, July 4: 10:15 p.m., City of Ashland, Summer Motion, downtown riverfront
- Saturday, July 2: 10 p.m., City of Louisa, Main Street Park
