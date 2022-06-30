Advertisement

Fireworks shows to light up July 4 weekend

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - With the Independence Day holiday comes cookouts, visits to the pool and, of course, fireworks displays.

Following are some of the displays throughout our region during the long holiday weekend:

WEST VIRGINIA

- Friday, July 1: 10 p.m., Dawg Dazzle, downtown Huntington near the riverfront

- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., City of Hurricane display near Hurricane Middle School

- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., Buffalo High School in Putnam County

- Monday, July 4: 10 p.m., Village of Barboursville, 6501 Farmdale Road

- Monday, July 4: 9:30 p.m., City of Charleston, Haddad Riverfront Park

KENTUCKY

- Monday, July 4: 10:15 p.m., City of Ashland, Summer Motion, downtown riverfront

- Saturday, July 2: 10 p.m., City of Louisa, Main Street Park

