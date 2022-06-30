Advertisement

Grant awarded to fund upgrade for 911 center’s 7-year-old recording system

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - In today’s world, many of us have to keep up with modern day technology. For example, when you think about 911 dispatchers who rely on software to communicate with people in the community, staying up to date with their equipment is vital.

Thanks to a $23,727 grant, the Greenup County 911 Center has the opportunity to upgrade their seven-year-old recording system.

Hurley says their recording system is responsible for recording all of their audio in and out. So, any audio they have on their phones, radios or text messages to 911 all go to their recording system.

“Our recording system we have now, which is a nice recording system, but it’s going on seven years old, so it’s time to replace the hardware and software,” Buford Hurley, the Public Safety Director, said.

The grant is on behalf of Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.

The software upgrades haven’t been made yet, however Buford says the process should be done by early fall.

“It’s going to allow us to do what we call ‘screen capture.’ So, not only are we recording audio, text and those types of things coming in and telephone calls -- we’re actually going to be able to see what the dispatchers are doing. So, it actually records the screens constantly. If there’s a problem with our technology, we can actually fix it and see what’s wrong with it,” Hurley said.

