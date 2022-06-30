Heating up with thunder risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Hope you enjoyed the 4 day spell of pleasantly warm early summer days because the weather is about to take a turn toward the uncomfortable. After all the calendar says we are about to turn the page from June into the Dog Days of July. So near 90 degree days are ahead and with them comes the notion of hit or miss afternoon showers and storms.

The Ripley Independence weekend is underway with Gospel Music on the shaded courthouse lawn featuring a stunning summer sunset. Overnight under clear skies and light winds patchy fog will form again. Lows may briefly dip into the 50s.

Thursday it’s time to head back to 90 degrees as the sultry sun of June returns. Since the June sun is the strongest of the year it is imperative that kids lather up then re-apply at the pool. SPF 30 please!

Friday into the weekend the air will be thicker with haze and humidity so the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will return. Still the majority of time will be rain free and good for outdoor plans. Of course timing and placing weekend rain is going to be important for all those outdoor concerts, festivals, pool parties, picnics and parades.

At this point in time any weekend flare up is a figment on the imagination of our computer models so it is just not possible to say if a storm will affect Point A during a concert, parade or fireworks show.

So ready or not here comes a new spell of 3H, hazy, hot and humid weather for the July 4th weekend!

