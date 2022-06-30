Advertisement

July set to arrive with spell of 3H weather

Holiday weekend forecast
3H weekend ahead
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The long Independence weekend has arrived and with it comes a “gaggle” of fun outdoor events to enjoy. Of course there is also the need for good weather. Since the 3Hs (hazy, hot and humid) will be in control over the holiday weekend it is a natural for scattered thunderstorms to be on the prowl. As for when and where the heavens will open up…well Saturday is the best bet but every day will have its shot at producing a gully washer somewhere.

Tonight will see a late surge in clouds with a dawn shower possible. Then Friday we flip the calendar to July which represents the official start of the Dog Days of summer. And right on schedule the heat and humidity will sponsor the risk of a daily shower or thunderstorm. Since cells on radar will be slow movers this weekend, a spot flash flood during a gully washer will occur in spots.

Weekend temperatures will be 85-90 by day and near 70 at night.

Events that need good weather include the Sternwheel Regatta in Charleston, Ripley’s Independence 6 day celebration, the River Recreation Festival in Gallipolis and Summer Motion in Ashland.

