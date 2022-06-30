Advertisement

Man sentenced to more than 40 years for infant’s death

Zackary Sparks
Zackary Sparks(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in the death of a 4-month-old child was sentenced Thursday to more than 40 years in prison, according to information from Cabell County Circuit Court.

Zackary Gene Sparks, of Huntington, who had taken a Kennedy plea, was sentenced to 40 years on a second-degree murder charge and two to 10 years on a related charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.

He also will be on a lifetime registry and have several years of extended supervision.

The incident happened in November 2017 in Cabell County. Investigators say Sparks was the parent, guardian or custodian of the infant.

A Kennedy plea means a defendant accepts his or her sentence but doesn’t admit to guilt.

