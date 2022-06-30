New home for family court, workers comp appeals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new home for an appeals court that affects many across West Virginia.

The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals will officially open its doors Friday. It will be the place for filing appeals for those dissatisfied with a ruling involving civil court, workers compensation or family court.

Chief Judge Dan Greear previewed the court during a recent interview.

“We’re committed to making sure that this is not just an additional layer of time and expense,” he said.

The change could require some travel as cases will now be heard in Charleston or virtually from one of five satellite locations.

Greear estimates those sites are within a 90-minute drive for every state resident.

“Instead of being in a situation where you have a family court decision that you’re unhappy with, and you appeal that to a circuit judge, who says, ‘I’m not going to accept this appeal. It doesn’t interest me enough to make a ruling,’ we’re going to make a ruling,” he said. “We’re going to dig into the merits of every one of those cases.”

Greear believes that relieving the caseload of circuit judges will allow for swifter justice.

For instance, earlier this year, a WSAZ investigation found four inmates having waited at least three years for trial in Cabell County.

“I’m not going to promise that it’s going to eliminate that problem or solve all problems,” Greear said. “But the more work we can take off the plate of the circuit judges, the more ability they’re going to have move the rest of their docket more quickly.”

Detractors point to the price tag - millions more each year - as a cause for concern.

Greear cited projections -- $4.6 million in start-up and about $3.9 million annually thereafter -- in saying he believes the overall price tag will be cheaper than anticipated. He acknowledged the expense, but said he believes taxpayers will benefit.

“I do,” he said. “I think the benefits that we get by ensuring that the rule of law prevails and there’s a set of eyes looking on all decisions and making sure that the law is applied and followed correctly, I don’t think you can put a price tag on that. "

Soon, all documents filed with the state’s Supreme Court or Intermediate Appeals Court must be filed electronically.

Greear said that will not impact those who represent themselves. They are excluded. He added that anyone who needs help filing their appeal or navigating the changes can call or visit their local circuit clerk’s office.

