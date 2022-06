CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital early Thursday evening after being hit by a train in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. near the 1000 block of Madison Street.

There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

