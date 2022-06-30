Advertisement

Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals

Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.(JRLDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in South Carolina say “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork.

The latest charges released Thursday are on top of money laundering counts, where authorities said Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires permission to buy or move any endangered species in captivity and prosecutors said Antle, two of his employees and owners of safari tours in Texas and California all broke the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl
Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl
American hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away Wednesday at the Hershel 'Woody' Williams VA...
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, 98, passes away
Charleston Police and Charleston firefighters respond after a woman is hit and killed by a...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Charleston identified by police
Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting in the Tornado area that sent one...
Deputies investigate shooting in Kanawha County
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism

Latest News

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home.
LOOK: TikTok star builds eel pit in basement of his house
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Tweaked COVID boosters in US must target newer omicron types