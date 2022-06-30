Advertisement

Sleep duration matters for heart health, according to new recommendations

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called...
The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to take care of your heart, make sure you are counting enough sheep.

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“

It highlights the eight areas that can help determine how strong a person’s cardiovascular health is.

Researchers say adults should get between seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

They say those who get less sleep have a greater risk of heart problems including diabetes and hypertension.

Besides sleep, the updated checklist includes diet, physical activity and blood pressure.

It was published Wednesday in the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed journal, “Circulation.“

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away Wednesday at the Hershel 'Woody' Williams VA...
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, 98, passes away
Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl
Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl
Charleston Police and Charleston firefighters respond after a woman is hit and killed by a...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Charleston identified by police
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self

Latest News

By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
President Joe Biden speaks Thursday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.
Biden says he backs changing filibuster rules for abortion
Biden said abortions protections should be codified into law, even if that means making an...
Biden in favor of dropping Senate filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade
Charlotte gas prices saw a second straight week of declines.
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%