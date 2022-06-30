Two WVFC teams lose on Wednesday

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The USYS National Championship series run ended for a couple of West Virginia soccer clubs on Wednesday at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

In the regional finals, the WVFC 18U girls fell to Liverpool FC by a score of 1-0 while the WVFC 18U boys lost to South Shore FC in the semi-finals.

Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports Wednesday night.

