Two WVFC teams lose on Wednesday

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The USYS National Championship series run ended for a couple of West Virginia soccer clubs on Wednesday at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

In the regional finals, the WVFC 18U girls fell to Liverpool FC by a score of 1-0 while the WVFC 18U boys lost to South Shore FC in the semi-finals.

Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports Wednesday night.

