21-year-old from Huntington reported missing

Police say Jeremiah Beltz was last seen Wednesday, June 29, in the 100 block of 8th Avenue
Police say Jeremiah Beltz was last seen Wednesday, June 29, in the 100 block of 8th Avenue
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Huntington has been reported missing, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Police say Jeremiah Beltz was last seen Wednesday, June 29, in the 100 block of 8th Avenue near the railroad tracks.

He was wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black shorts.

Police report those who have reported him missing say he has autism.

They also say they have received reports of him being spotted on 5th and 6th Avenues in Huntington and in Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding Beltz’s whereabouts is advised to call 911.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

