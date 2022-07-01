21-year-old from Huntington reported missing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Huntington has been reported missing, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Police say Jeremiah Beltz was last seen Wednesday, June 29, in the 100 block of 8th Avenue near the railroad tracks.

He was wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black shorts.

Police report those who have reported him missing say he has autism.

They also say they have received reports of him being spotted on 5th and 6th Avenues in Huntington and in Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding Beltz’s whereabouts is advised to call 911.

