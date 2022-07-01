Advertisement

“Active Situation” reported in Allen, people advised to stay out of the area

Multiple agencies are working an "active situation" in Allen, Ky.
Multiple agencies are working an "active situation" in Allen, Ky.(Buddy Forbes)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an “active situation” in the town of Allen in Floyd County.

Not many details have been confirmed at this time, but troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville have characterized the situation as “very active” and are strongly advising people to steer clear of the area.

WYMT has a reporter heading to the scene and we hope to have more details shortly.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl
Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl
American hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away Wednesday at the Hershel 'Woody' Williams VA...
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, 98, passes away
Charleston Police and Charleston firefighters respond after a woman is hit and killed by a...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Charleston identified by police
Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting in the Tornado area that sent one...
Deputies investigate shooting in Kanawha County
Former school teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism
Former teacher pleads not guilty to voyeurism

Latest News

Nitro Fireworks says safety is at the heart of every personal fireworks show
Fireworks Safety | Tips from Kanawha Co. first responders and Nitro Fireworks
Funeral services for Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will take place the weekend prior...
Family reflects on Woody Williams’ legacy
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of West Virginia in EPA case
Grant awarded to fund upgrade for 911 center’s 7-year-old recording system
Grant awarded to fund upgrade for 911 center’s recording system