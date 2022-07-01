Holiday weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The rock and roll band Meatloaf harmonized how “2 out of 3 ain’t bad” when it comes to love. Well looking at the 3 day holiday weekend that is upon us, that saying holds true. Saturday is the day for thunder then if all goes well both Sunday and Independence Day will be fine for outdoor fun including pool parties, picnics and parades!

This evening will feature improving weather has the sun returns in the wake of the showers. Concerts in Charleston (Regatta) and Ripley (Class reunion night) should enjoy a nice though muggy time with a red sky sunset through the haze.

Saturday’s skies will feature tropical sunshine amidst towering clouds. The phrase “any place, any time” fits as far as the risk of a shower or thunderstorm though as the temperature rises into the 80s in the afternoon that threat will peak. With a few gully washing downpours on radar Saturday afternoon, the notion of a freak flash flood must be respected.

By Sunday and Monday hot summer sunshine and mainly dry weather will be ideal for pool parties, picnics and parades. Highs will be 85-90 both days with the risk of a shower or thunderstorm reduced from Saturday.

